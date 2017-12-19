LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - A large home in Leominster went up in flames late Monday night.

Fire officials said crews arrived to find the left side of the home already burning.

Officials also said multiple cities and towns responded to the fire to supply water because the home sits at the end of the city’s water system.

Leominster’s mayor credits the fire department for moving quickly.

“This is where training and experience and knowledge comes into place and they’ve done a fabulous job. At this time, just about an hour ago when it started, the roads were starting to get slippery, the terrain here is a little bit difficult; they did a fabulous job,” said Mayor Dean J. Mazzarella.

Officials said no one inside the home was injured.

A look at the damage to a home in #Leominster after a massive fire @7News pic.twitter.com/Le5ltJPgtI — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) December 19, 2017

