Large potholes cause damage to multiple cars in East Boston

EAST BOSTON, MA (WHDH) - Pothole problems in East Boston, as some people are forced to pull over and change their tires.

Several large ones gave them flats and did damage to some cars.

This is at McClelan Highway and Bennington Street.

Police stayed on the scene overnight to make sure others avoided the potholes

If you spot a pothole that could cause damage you can go online or call MassDot to report it.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)