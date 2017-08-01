Large shark gets up close and personal with scientists off Cape Cod

(WHDH) – A large white shark got up close and personal Monday with a group of scientists near Monomy Island.

Scientists at the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries caught underwater footage of a curious, 12-foot shark off Chatham.

The video showed the shark swimming around before it approached the camera and tried to take a bite. The shark revealed a large set of sharp teeth.

No injuries were reported during the frightening encounter.

