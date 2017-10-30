BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Strong winds knocked a tree down onto a home in Brookline, bringing power lines down with it.

This has caused power outages on Russett Street where the tree fell.

Crews are on the scene and have blocked the road.

Officials said people inside the home are okay. They have been told to stay inside because it is too unsafe to leave the house.

7News will continue to provide updates on this storm and the damage it is causing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)