Largest Powerball jackpot won by single ticket sold in Massachusetts

Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

In a statement early Thursday, McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.

The Massachusetts State Lottery says that two of those $1 million tickets were also sold in the state — in Dorchester and in Chicopee.

$1 million winning tickets sold at Sandy's Variety, 378 Wash. St. in Dorchester, and Pride Station & Store, 27 Montgomery St. in Chicopee. — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.