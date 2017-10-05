Las Vegas gunman researched concert venues in Boston, sources say

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man responsible for Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas had been scouting other locations for a possible attack.

Sources tell 7News that Stephen Paddock, the man who gunned down 58 people at a country music festival from a 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay casino resort, researched concert venues in Boston before settling on Las Vegas. Paddock killed himself before police could apprehend him.

At this point, there has been no confirmation that the 64-year-old gunman traveled to Boston. It’s not clear if Paddock booked a room in the city.

Sources: Police looking into Las Vegas shooters' researching concert venues in Boston..no evidence he ever booked a room here #7News — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 5, 2017

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and the Boston Police Department said Thursday that they are aware of the reports.

“We are aware of the reports in the media and we’re working with our federal partners but since this matter if being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department any further information will need to come from Las Vegas,” the Boston police said.

RELATED: Authorities say gunman booked rooms overlooking other music festivals in Las Vegas, Chicago

Baker said his office is in contact with investigators in Las Vegas as they work to confirm the reports. Boston FBI agents are assisting.

In August, Paddock booked a room at Chicago’s Blackstone Hotel that overlooked the park where the Lollapalooza music festival was held that weekend, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

“There is no known threat to the Metro Boston Homeland Security Region related to this incident,” Boston police said in a statement.

The investigation into Paddock’s motive and past is ongoing.

Click here to find complete coverage of the Las Vegas massacre.

