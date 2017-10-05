Las Vegas gunman searched for hotels near Fenway Park, sources say

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man responsible for the mass shooting in Las Vegas had scouted locations in other major cities, including Boston, before carrying out Sunday’s gruesome attack.

7News confirmed that Stephen Paddock researched concert venues in Boston before settling on Las Vegas. Sources say Paddock specifically searched online for hotels near Fenway Park.

Paddock gunned down 58 people and wounded hundreds more at a country music festival from a 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay casino resort. He killed himself before police could apprehend him.

Sources with knowledge of the two hotels in Kenmore Square that overlook the ballpark say no one under the name Stephen Paddock ever reserved a room. There is no evidence he ever traveled to the Boston area either.

Paddock’s searches also included the Boston Center of the Arts, according to the Associated Press.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and the Boston Police Department said Thursday that they are aware of Paddock’s research.

“We are aware of the reports in the media and we’re working with our federal partners but since this matter if being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department any further information will need to come from Las Vegas,” the Boston police said.

Baker said his office is in contact with investigators in Las Vegas. Boston FBI agents are assisting.

In August, Paddock booked a room at Chicago’s Blackstone Hotel that overlooked the park where the Lollapalooza music festival was held that weekend, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

In response to reports that Fenway Park may have been targeted, the Red Sox issued a statement, saying there is no credible threat to the park.

“The FBI has requested all inquiries be referred directly to them. While there is currently no credible threat to Fenway Park according to public safety agencies, the Red Sox have been working with city, state, and federal officials on increased security measures for postseason games at Fenway Park.”

The FBI said there is no immediate threat to anywhere in the Boston area.

“The FBI Boston Division is actively assessing intelligence and at this time has no information indicating specific and credible threats to any segment to our community,” the bureau said in a statement.

The investigation into Paddock’s motive and past is ongoing.

