Las Vegas massacre victims were honored at the city’s Pride Parade.

58 candles were held at the beginning of the parade in remembrance of the 58 lives lost.

There were also signs at the start of the parade that read, ‘Vegas Strong.’

Thousands lined the streets to watch the parade.

This was the largest outdoor and public event in the city since the shooting.

