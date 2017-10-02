Las Vegas temporarily grounds planes after deadly shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some flights have resumed at the Las Vegas airport after all planes were temporarily grounded due to the deadly shooting on the Strip.

McCarran International Airport says limited flight activity has resumed early Monday.

Twenty people are dead and over a 100 wounded after someone opened fire late Sunday on an outdoor country music festival.

Las Vegas police say one suspect is ‘down’ but did not give any other details.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital after the incident.

This incident could affect flights going in and out of Logan International Airport. Click here for the status of flights at Logan.

