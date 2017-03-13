Last-minute shoppers crowd supermarkets in Massachusetts

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Shoppers made their way to supermarkets on Monday, picking up last-minute essentials before the first flakes fall in Tuesday’s snowstorm.

With spring a week away, winter is making a strong comeback in New England. At the Market Basket in Lawrence, the parking lot was packed as people waited on long lines that stretched down the aisles.

“It’s been non-stop action since the time we opened the doors,” said store manager Mike Sipsey.

Market Basket employees worked at a fast pace to keep the lines moving before they closed for the night. The supermarket will open in the morning but may have to close early if the storm gets too intense.

Some parts of inland Massachusetts can see as much as 20 inches of snow by the end of the day Tuesday.

