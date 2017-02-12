Latest check of the conditions across New England as winter storm takes hold

Another winter blast of snow and strong winds moved into New England on Sunday, just days after the biggest storm of the season dumped up to 19 inches of snow in the region.

Towns and cities on across New England are bracing for more snow and strong winds. The storm, which will intensify overnight Sunday and persist through Monday, is expected to drop between 12-16 inches in some areas.

Points on the South Shore, including Foxborough, will see 5-8 inches of snow.

Winds are expected to gust up to 50 mph.

Sleet and slush on the roads will make for slick travel conditions.

Far less snow is expected for Cape Cod and the Islands, though a mix of rain and wind will cause for slippery conditions.

Between 3-5 inches is expected in the Plymouth area, while the Chatham area will see 1-3 inches.

High tide could cause for coastal flooding.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared a snow emergency and cancelled school Monday. A parking ban goes into effect at 8 p.m.

Snow and rain has created icy conditions. The mayor is urging residents to use caution while traveling.

Up to 12 inches is expected to fall in the city.

After getting hit with a foot of snow on Thursday, Worcester is bracing for 8-10 inches.

The city has cancelled school Monday as the snow starts to intensify.

A parking ban is in effect.

It’s the second blow of the one, two punch for both Merrimack Valley and Essex County. Interstate 93 in Andover was covered in snow, with traffic crawling along as the state does its best to keep up with snow removal. There was no blacktop visible on the roads of Lawrence, even on the main drags.

Over on the North Shore, Plum Island experienced steady winds.

Freezing rain and snow powered through the area on Sunday evening. The area was put under a Coastal Flood Warning.

New Hampshire is expected to heavy snowfall.

The 7Weather team said the area is expected to get about 12-18 inches.

