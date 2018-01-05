BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday’s nor’easter dumped over a foot of snow in some areas of Massachusetts.

Many people are left firing up their snowblowers as crews continue to cleanup the streets.

Here are totals from around the state:

Stoughton – 17.5 inches

East Arlington – 17 inches

Taunton – 16.9 inches

Worcester – 16.8 inches

Charlestown – 16.3 inches

Rockland – 15.5 inches

Quincy – 14.5 inches

Norwood – 14.3 inches

Boston – 13.4 inches

Gloucester – 10 inches

Scituate – 9.8 inches

