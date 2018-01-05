BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday’s nor’easter dumped over a foot of snow in some areas of Massachusetts.
Many people are left firing up their snowblowers as crews continue to cleanup the streets.
Here are totals from around the state:
Stoughton – 17.5 inches
East Arlington – 17 inches
Taunton – 16.9 inches
Worcester – 16.8 inches
Charlestown – 16.3 inches
Rockland – 15.5 inches
Quincy – 14.5 inches
Norwood – 14.3 inches
Boston – 13.4 inches
Gloucester – 10 inches
Scituate – 9.8 inches
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)