ARIZONA (WHDH) — A farm owner teamed up with a yoga instructor to create a new workout trend that is taking Arizona by storm—goat yoga.

The goats were seen joining in on the exercise, even climbing on the back of participants.

The classes started in October. It was slow to catch on, but now they are selling out classes.

The farm offers the classes for just $10 for an hour.

