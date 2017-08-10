PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Providence Hospital laundry attendant, Steve Ledo, was investigating an open dryer door when he found more than $9,000 inside, earlier this summer.

Ledo said he immediately called his supervisor.

Ledo said he never even thought of pocketing the money. He said his parents always taught him to do the right thing while growing up.

The money has been returned to the unnamed woman it belongs to, who has since been discharged from the hospital.

Ledo will be honored at an awards presentation with a gift for his integrity.

