Lauren Paquette wins 41st annual Tufts Health Plan 10K for Women

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of women hit the streets of Boston Monday, celebrating health and fitness during the 41st annual Tufts Health Plan 10K for Women race.

Many elite runners joined in on the fun, including this year’s winner, 31-year-old Lauren Paquette.

Paquette admitted her preparation for the race were a little different than most.

Got some Pedialyte, Goldfish, and like a couple Saltines, that was my dinner. I had a an entire bag of Goldfish for dinner,” Paquette said.

After feeling sick last night, Paquette says it was a challenge to get in the mindset to race today.

“I tried to relax, tried not to let it mentally get to me and just like act like nothing happened and treat it like it was any other race. That was a mental hurdle,” Paquette said.

But Paquette lead the pack from the shot of the starting gun, crossing the finish line in 33 minutes and 30 seconds. She says it wasn’t easy.

“Fueled by goldfish, I just tried to relax my shoulders and calm my breathing. The last two miles of the race I started to feel weak,” Paquette said.

Paquette is thankful to show her strength in a race for a good cause.

I’m just trying to get better and better, and I just kind of tried to see this as a challenge,” Paquette said.

The race is dedicated to celebrating of health and fitness, as well as helping people in the community “Start Strong, Finish Stronger.”

