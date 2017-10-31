Law enforcement closely monitors Salem Halloween celebrations after NYC attack

SALEM, Mass. (WHDH) — Law enforcement officials are keeping a close eye on Tuesday’s Halloween celebrations in Salem in the wake of a deadly terror attack in New York City.

Officials said about 75,000 people are expected in Salem Tuesday to celebrate Halloween. Security preparations have been worked on for months, with specific guidelines being tailored after other attacks. Barriers now protect sidewalks and streets are shut down to traffic to protect people from vehicles driving into crowds.

Salem Police said there have been no threats towards events in town but they are monitoring the situation in New York City. They are also in contact with state and federal officials.

About 100 Salem police officers are patrolling downtown Salem Tuesday and there are also security cameras setup throughout the area.

