BOSTON (AP) — A coalition of Boston area law enforcement personnel is holding a fundraiser to help people of the Caribbean affected by Hurricane Maria.

The Latino Law Enforcement Group of Boston’s “Taste of the Caribbean” fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at VFW Post 1018 in Dorchester.

For $10, guests can get a lunch or dinner donated by one of the city’s Caribbean restaurants.

The group is also holding a raffle with 21 prizes, including two tickets to a Boston Red Sox game next season and breakfast for two with Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

Organizers will also collect personal hygiene items.

Everything collected and all proceeds will benefit the victims of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands last month.

