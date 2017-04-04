PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A proposal to punish parents with prison time or fines if they leave children unattended in a car is again being debated in the Rhode Island Senate.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a Tuesday hearing on the legislation.

The proposal by Democratic Sen. Leonidas Raptakis would make it a crime to leave a child under 7 years old in a car for longer than five minutes. Parents could also be fined or imprisoned for leaving a child under 14 years old unattended in the car if the weather is extremely hot or cold.

Some parents have spoken out against similar proposals introduced by Raptakis in previous years. The House Judiciary Committee in February held a companion House bill for further study.

