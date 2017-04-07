Lawmakers react to President Trump’s missile launches on Syria

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Reactions pouring in from U.S. lawmakers on the country’s airstrikes in Syria.

The aggressive military action drew mixed reactions from Democrats and Republicans.

John McCain tweeted, “@POTUS’s strikes in #Syria send impt msg US wont stand by as #Assad, aided by #Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians.”

Massachusetts State Representative Seth Moulton, who is an Iraq war veteran, condemned the airstrikes.

In a statement he said, “We cannot stand by in silence as dictators murder children with chemical weapons. But military action without clear goals and objectives gets us nowhere. We look forward to hearing the President present a plan for Syria to the American people, for Congress to agree on bipartisan action and for America to partner with the world community to help bring this treacherous conflict to an end.”

Elizabeth Warren also disagreed with the airstrikes saying, “President Trump owed the American People an explanation of his strategy to bring an end to the violence in Syria. We should not escalate this conflict without clear goals and a plan to achieve them.”

Watch the video above to hear from more local lawmakers.

