Lawmakers, religious leaders attend interfaith vigil in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — Local lawmakers joined religious leaders at an interfaith vigil in Boston Friday evening, where they took a stand against bigotry and intolerance.

Speakers offered messages of tolerance and urged people to call out injustice in their communities.

Attorney General Maura Healey spoke and said what unites people will always be stronger than what divides people.

