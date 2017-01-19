Lawmakers to hold hearing on pay hikes for governor, others

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are planning to hold a public hearing on a more than two-year-old report that recommends pay raises for the governor, other constitutional officers and top lawmakers.

The report suggests hiking the governor’s annual salary from $151,800 to $185,000 with a new, yearly $65,000 housing allowance.

Massachusetts doesn’t have an official governor’s residence.

The report also recommends increasing the salary for the attorney general and state treasurer to $175,000. The attorney general now draws a $130,582 salary, while the treasurer earns $127,917.

A hearing is scheduled for noon Thursday before the Ways and Means Committee.

The report also says the salary of the House speaker and Senate president should jump from their 2016 salary of $102,233 to $175,000, but doesn’t recommend increasing the pay of other lawmakers.

