PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Two Democratic lawmakers say their food recovery proposal would help cut down on food waste in places like restaurants, schools and farms.

Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree and Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal are behind the Food Recovery Act. They say they want to take a bite out of wasted food everywhere from stores and businesses to homes.

The lawmakers say their proposal would cut down food waste by standardizing confusing food date labels. It would also encourage school cafeterias to buy lower-cost “ugly” fruits and vegetables.

The bill also calls for creation of new technology to increase food shelf life.

Pingree and Blumenthal say 40 percent of food produced in America goes uneaten every year. It adds up to a total of 62 million tons of food thrown away annually.

