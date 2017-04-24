Lawmakers work to apply tax to sugary drinks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay State lawmakers are considering taxing sugary drinks.

The tax would be applied to beverages with more than five grams of sugar.

The bill would impose a one or two cent tax per once.

Under the proposal there would be a tiered system, with a higher tax for drinks that contain higher amounts of sugar.

The proceeds would got to a fund promoting children’s health.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)