Lawrence cop caught on video hitting witness at scene of motorcycle crash

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A Lawrence police officer has been placed on leave after a video surfaced on Facebook that showed him hitting a witness while at the scene of a motorcycle crash.

Michael Centeno told 7News Thursday that he is still rattled by an unsettling interaction that he had with veteran officer Alberto Inostroza earlier this week.

Centeno’s friend was injured in a motorcycle accident and he was concerned with how paramedics were handling him.

In the video that’s circulating across social media, the 29-year veteran can be seen losing his cool when Centeno, who was recording on his cell phone, asked the officer for his badge number. Inostroza lurched forward and hit Centeno.

“I didn’t know that he would react like that. It was just terrifying to be honest,” Centeno said.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the department launches an internal investigation. Lawrence Police Chief James Fitzpatrick issued a written statement, calling the officer’s conduct “unbecoming.”

Mayor Dan Rivera told 7’s Steve Cooper that the video is clearly concerning.

“I think if discipline is merited, it will be handed out,” Rivera said.

Centeno wasn’t hurt and says he respects police officers, but hopes the incident can be transformed into a teachable.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)