Lawrence man appears in court after being turned in by 11-year-old son

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A Lawrence father who was turned in by his son for drug possession was in court Friday afternoon.

Authorities say Yamil Mercado, 40, has been charged with drug trafficking and child endangerment.

According to police, Mercado was trafficking more than $9,000 worth of heroin.

Mercado’s 11-year-old son found the heroin in his father’s suitcase and immediately called police, who issued a warrant.

Mercado turned himself in shortly thereafter. His son is currently in the custody of family members.

The judge in the case ordered that Mercado be held without bail until his next hearing in June.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect’s son told police that he had seen him conducting a drug deal earlier in the day. Officers estimated the drugs to be worth about $8,500.

“I commend this young man for being brave enough to come forward and report that these dangerous substances were in his home,” Chief James Fitzpatrick said. “It is frightening to consider that the drugs the boy found are strong enough to cause serious harm to full grown adults, merely by being in their presence, and to consider what could have happened had he not immediately called for help from law enforcement.”

The Department of Children and Families is also investigating.

Mercado was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

