Lawrence man arrested after trying to hide drugs in underwear

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy have arrested a man accused of trying to hide a large amount of drugs in his underwear.

Police say they saw what they believed to be a drug deal in West Quincy between a man and the operator of a gray minivan.

Police pulled over the minivan and a K9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the vehicle as well as on the suspect, later identified as Omar Irizarry-Onnexy, 28 of Lawrence.

Irizarry-Onnexy admitted to officers that he had hidden drugs in his underwear

Detectives recovered several bags believed to be powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin as well as more than $1,100 and two cell phones.

The man was charged with drug trafficking and providing a false name to officers. He also had two outstanding warrants.

