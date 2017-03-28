Lawrence man arrested for reckless driving after nearly striking officer

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Police say a Lawrence man was arrested for reckless conduct after speeding away from and nearly striking an officer in a parking lot.

According to officials, Dereck Hoyt, 26, was speaking with officers in the lobby of the Merrimack Police Department after attempting to retrieve property seized during a prior incident.

After Hoyt spoke with officers, he returned to his vehicle and sped through the parking lot. Police say he sped his tires and came close to another officer and a pedestrian in the lot. In speeding away, Hoyt allegedly drove through a lawn area and into traffic away from the curb.

Officers eventually stopped the car and arrested Hoyt for reckless conduct and reckless operation.

Hoyt was released on $1,500 bail and will appear in court on May 4.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)