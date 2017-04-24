Lawrence man killed in Chelsea motorcycle crash

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash Sunday in Chelsea that claimed the life of a Lawrence man.

Authorities say officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to 19 Guam Road for a report of a crash and found a motorcyclist that had crashed into a building.

The 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Chelsea Police with the investigation.

