LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a deadly chain of events.

Officers responded to Hillside Avenue just before 5 p.m. Sunday to a reported motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, they found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials transported the woman to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mayor Dan Rivera said it was a drug deal gone bad, likely linked to the growing opioid epidemic. He added that police told him no one involved in this shooting is from the neighborhood.

“It’s a pattern we have seen. Pick a quiet neighborhood, there is some violence,” Rivera said.

Neighbors said police do patrol the area but they have never had any reason to feel unsafe.

The district attorney’s office has not released the name of the woman shot and killed.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)