Lawrence mayor responds to claim that his city is to blame for N.H. drugs

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera fired back at New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu for saying his city is to blame for New Hampshire’s growing opioid crisis.

“I think that the governor made not such a thoughtful and thorough response to something that came at him,” said Rivera. “The answer to the opioid problem isn’t that we’re just going to shut Lawrence down because they’re the source.”

Sununu has since apologized for making the accusations. He invited Rivera to help develop a plan to tackle the drug issue in both states.

