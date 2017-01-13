Lawrence mother accused of overdosing in front of daughters, in court Friday

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is in court today accused of overdosing in front of her daughter.

Mandy McGowan is facing child endangerment charges after overdosing at a Family Dollar store in Lawrence.

This all happened back in September.

Police said the 2-year-old watched her mother overdose and collapse in an aisle.

The 2-year-old frantically tried to wake her mother.

Paramedics arrived shortly after.

McGowan will be back in court in March.

