Lawrence Police: Fatal shooting early Sunday morning on Bailey Street

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - The Essex District Attorney and Lawrence Police said there was a fatal shooting at 234 Bailey Street on Sunday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2 am.

Officers said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the address.

Both men were transported to Lawrence General Hospital.

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second man, 26-years-old, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital. That victim is said to still be at Beth Israel.

There is no word on what caused the shooting.

No names have been released.

The Essex District Attorney’s office and the Lawrence Police Department are continuing their investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)