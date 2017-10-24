Lawrence police impose curfew after night of violence leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say one person was killed late Monday night and three people were wounded in a pair of separate shootings in Lawrence.

Police first responded around 10:30 p.m. to Holy Family Hospital after staff members reported three men had come in with apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators later learned that a shooting had happened near the Lawrence/Methuen line at Howard Park. Officials took two men with serious injuries to a Boston hospital. A third man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Around the same time, officers responded to South Union Street for a report of a car crash that knocked down several utility poles. Paramedics were rendering aid to the driver when they discovered the individual had been shot in the chest, according to police.

The driver, an adult male, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

#Update from DA – a total of 4 people shot overnight in #Lawrence -1 fatal. 2 different scenes, investigating to see if connected. #7News — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) October 24, 2017

No names were immediately released and authorities have not announced any arrests.

As a result of the deadly night night in the city, Lawrence Police have imposed a curfew, which will be effective immediately.

“The Lawrence Police will be imposing a strict curfew on all public property, including parks, at sundown. We encourage all members of the community to call police if they see any activity after dark in any city park,” Chief James Fitzpatrick said.

Massachusetts State Police and Lawrence Police detectives are investigating the two incidents.

Police don’t believe the shootings were connected.

