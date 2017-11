LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - The Lawrence Police Department is looking for the public’s help with identifying a suspected bank robber.

The man is wanted in connection with a robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon at the TD North Bank on South Broadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)