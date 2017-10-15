Lawrence Police searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Lawrence Police said they are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that happened Saturday night on Amesbury Street.

Officials said they believe the car involved may be a gray Toyota Camry.

The car has a missing mirror and possible front end damage.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries.

There is no update on the current condition of that person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence Police.

This is an ongoing investigation. 7News will bring updates.

LPD needs your help with a serious hit & run last night. pic.twitter.com/nFilC3ntSx — Lawrence Police (@lawrencepolice) October 15, 2017

