Lawrence police seek missing girl

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Authorities say Malika Jusino, of Phillips Street, has been missing for four days.

Jusino is known to hang out in the area of Andover Street and Market Street, according to police.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

