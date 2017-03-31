Lawrence teen due in court after gruesome murder

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A teen accused of murdering his classmate in Lawrence will face a judge in Salem on Friday.

Police say 16-year-old Matthew Borges beheaded Lee Villoria-Paulino and dumped his body in the Merrimack River in November.

Investigators say Borges attacked Villoria-Paulino while they were smoking marijuana.

Authorities found Villoria-Paulino’s body two weeks after his family reported him missing.

Borges is charged with first degree murder.

