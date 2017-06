LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - An event is happening in Lawrence on Tuesday to honor the LGBTQ community and remember the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

A pride flag raising will take place at city hall.

Lawrence Mayor Danial Rivera is collaborating with various organizations to promote equality and inclusion.

