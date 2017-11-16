Lawrence Uber driver charged with trafficking heroin in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Uber driver has been charged with drug trafficking after being accused of selling heroin to undercover state troopers during the fall.l

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, Ariel Pimental, 26 of Lawrence, was arraigned in South Boston Municipal Court on charges of distributing a Class A substance and heroin trafficking.

Pimental became the subject of a tip to state police detectives that an Uber driver was distributing heroin in and around Boston. Undercover troopers then made six purchases from him in the fall.

On Nov. 14, a Suffolk Superior Court judge approved warrants for Pimental’s home as well as his Uber vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe. Later that afternoon, State Police stopped the vehicle on Congress Street and arrested him.

During the arrest, troopers recovered three bags of heroin. A subsequent search of his home recovered 26 grams of heroin and around $4,000. All told, troopers recovered 48 grams of heroin — nearly 500 doses.

Pimental will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court at a date to be determined.

