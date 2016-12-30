Lawrence woman in court, accused of lighting fire outside nightclub

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A Lawrence woman faced a judge after she was arrested for arson.

Fanny Montas-Martinez pleaded not guilty to several charges, including intimidating a witness and burning a building.

She is accused of lighting a fire just outside of the Attika Nightclub earlier this month.

Around 100 people were inside at the time.

She is being held without bail and will be back in court next month.

