Lawsuit alleges lack of security at South Boston condo where murdered doctors lived

BOSTON (WHDH) — The families of two South Boston doctors who were found murdered in their penthouse condo in May have filed a lawsuit against building management, alleging a lack of security at the luxury apartment building is to blame for their gruesome deaths.

Dr. Richard Field, 49, and Lina Bolanos, 38, were found bound with duct tape when police responded to their 11th floor home at the Macallen Building on May 5. Police said that the doctors’ throats were slashed.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder and armed home invasion. Police said he used a large kitchen knife to commit the murders.

The lawsuit says that Teixeira, a former security officer at the building, was able to enter the penthouse apartment and murder the doctors because of inadequate security. It also says that an attendant at the front desk took 20 minutes to alert police after learning of an intruder in the building.

Teixeira was able to gain access to the building through an unlocked stairwell in a parking garage that led directly up to the penthouse where the doctors lived, prosecutors said. They also said that he was familiar with the building’s layout. Investigators said he was spotted lurking around the area on the day of the murders.

Officials said Teixeira engaged in a gun-battle with police and was shot three times when officers found him lingering in the apartment. He’s being held behind bars without bail.

