Lawsuit: Hackers stole customer data at 1,000 Arby’s stores

ATLANTA (AP) — A Connecticut couple says Georgia-based Arby’s restaurants failed to prevent hackers from stealing customer information at hundreds of its stores.

In a new federal lawsuit, the couple is seeking class-action status in the case.

Jacqueline and Joseph Weiss of Glastonbury, Connecticut, say computer hackers used data-looting malware to penetrate systems at about 1,000 Arby’s restaurants last year.

The couple says that in December 2016, they discovered thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on the Visa card they’d used at an Arby’s in Connecticut.

Arby’s said in a statement Monday that “we believe the claims are without merit and intend to vigorously defend against them.”

The lawsuit states that a credit union alerted its members that at least 355,000 credit and debit cards were compromised by the Arby’s breach.

