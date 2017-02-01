Lawyer: 2 fired cops accused of excessive force reinstated

AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) — A lawyer representing three Agawam police officers who were fired after city officials determined they used excessive force in subduing a struggling man says two of the officers have been reinstated with back pay by the city.

Attorney John Connor said Tuesday that Sgt. Anthony Grasso and Edward Connor will resume their duties “effective immediately.” The two officers and Officer John Moccio were fired in October. They appealed their firings to the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission and testified at a Tuesday hearing.

John Connor has said the officers acted “in accordance” with department rules when they used force to subdue a man who was taken into custody at an amusement park after becoming belligerent in June.

Police Chief Eric Gillis tells WWLP-TV he stands by the decision to fire the officers.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)