Lawyer for family of man Hernandez murdered wants Patriots’ payout

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) – A lawyer for the mother of the man Aaron Hernandez murdered is asking the New England Patriots to voluntarily give her whatever money the ex-NFL star might still be owed.

Attorney Doug Sheff tells reporters he’s issued “a friendly challenge” to the Patriots. Hernandez was a star tight end for the team before he was cut in 2013, the same year he killed Odin Lloyd.

Sheff says he’s asked the Patriots for $6 million. The team didn’t immediately comment on his request.

Sheff is representing Lloyd’s mother, Ursula Ward, in a wrongful-death lawsuit. He said Friday he wants to be certain that any of Hernandez’s assets go to help support Ward.

It’s unclear what assets Hernandez had when he hanged himself in prison this week, and how they might be distributed.

Hernandez’s fiancee and the couple’s 4-year-old daughter also would have legal claims to his estate.

