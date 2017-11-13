Lawyer: Former Boston news anchor’s son to meet with DA over Kevin Spacey abuse allegations

NANTUCKET, Mass. (WHDH) — The son of former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh will be meeting with the Cape and Islands district attorney about his claim that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him last year.

Unruh’s son, now 19, said he was 18 years old when Spacey bought him several drinks at the Club Car restaurant on Nantucket. Her son said Spacey then groped him and he managed to escape when the actor went to the bathroom. He is one of more than a dozen men accusing Spacey of sexual assault.

Two weeks ago, Unruh said her son filed a complaint with the Nantucket Police Department. Police on Nantucket have not said if they are investigating the claim and it is not known when he will be meeting with the DA.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)