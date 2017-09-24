WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, says his client used a personal email account to communicate with colleagues in the White House.

Lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a statement that Kushner sent or responded to fewer than 100 emails from White House officials from his private account between January and August. He says that the exchanges most often occurred when “someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal, rather than his White House, address. ”

The lawyer says Kushner uses his White House email address to discuss White House business and that any non-personal emails have been forwarded to his official account and preserved. Kushner is a key aide to the president.

Politico first reported Kushner’s use of a private email account.

