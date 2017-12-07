Lawyer: Man accused in murder-for-hire plot was set up

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) — The attorney for a New Hampshire man accused of participating in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his ex-wife says he was set up by a prosecution witness.

The trial started Wednesday for 63-year-old Maurice Temple. He’s charged with criminal solicitation of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempt to commit murder.

He and his mother, 83-year-old Pauline Chase, were arrested in July after the witness, Mark Horne, agreed to secretly record police-authorized phone and video conversations. Chase was found incompetent to stand trial.

Prosecutors said Temple owed Jean Temple money after their divorce and was in favor of arranging to have her killed.

The Valley News reports Temple’s lawyer, Donna Brown, said Horne and Jean Temple orchestrated the case against Temple and were “kindred spirits” in their dislike of him. Brown said Horne was mad at Temple over some business dealings.

