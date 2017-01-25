Lawyer: Toss charges against mom who abducted kids in 1985

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The Lawyer for a Rhode Island mother accused of abducting her two daughters more than 30 years wants charges to be dismissed.

Elaine Yates, whose legal name is Liana Waldberg, is charged with kidnapped her two daughters from their father in 1985 and fleeing to Texas with them.

Waldberg’s lawyer says the domestic violence protection act was not enacted when she forced them to leave the state.

An anonymous tip two days before Christmas led authorities to the discovery of Kimberly and Kelly Yates.

Waldberg pleaded not guilty last week to a felony count of abduction of a child.

