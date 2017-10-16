Lawyers for Aaron Hernandez re-file CTE lawsuit against NFL

Attorneys for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have filed a new lawsuit against the league, this time in state court.

The new suit filed Monday in Suffolk Superior Court does not name the New England Patriots, but that could change. The filing comes after Boston University experts uncovered that Hernandez was suffering from advanced CTE when he committed suicide in his jail cell in April.

CTE is a degenerate brain disease becoming more common among football players who suffer repeated hits to the head.

Along with the NFL, the new lawsuit name helmet maker Ridell. It claims the NFL did not do enough to protect Hernandez’s health.

A similar federal lawsuit suing the NFL and Patriots was voluntarily dropped last week. Attorney Jose Baez’s team says the Patriots could be named again at a later time.

To read the full complaint, click here.