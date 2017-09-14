AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s fall foliage season is underway, and the state is promoting its annual display of orange, yellow and red as the leaves begin to turn.

The Maine Office of Tourism says the foliage season officially began on Wednesday. The state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry released a foliage report that says color change is spotty in the woods so far, with slightly more color in the north.

Most of Maine’s progression to fall colors usually starts around mid-October. Coastal Maine typically reaches peak conditions by mid-to-late October. Northern Maine usually reaches peak conditions around the end of September.

Maine fall foliage coordinator Gale Ross says the state is experiencing warm days and cool nights, which is what it needs to “set us up for a glorious season.”

